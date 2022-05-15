Neuberg Diagnostics announces the launch of a state-of-the-art regional reference laboratory in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Neuberg Diagnostics, India’s one of the top 4 Path lab chains of Indian origin with more than 150 labs and 2000+ touch points with presence in India, South Africa, UAE and the USA. Today, they have announced their expansion in Tamil Nadu, by launching their processing lab in Coimbatore. This advanced reference lab was inaugurated at the hands of Ms. Kalpana Anandakumar, Mayor, Coimbatore Corporation, Dr R. Mahendran, Dep. Secretary IT wing, DMK, and Dr GSK Velu, Chairman & Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics. Also present at the launch event were Ms Aishwarya Vasudevan, Chief Operating Officer, Dr Saranya Narayan, Technical Director & Chief Microbiologist, Neuberg Diagnostics.

The new lab in Coimbatore is equipped to conduct and process a wide variety of tests and is capable to process about 1000 samples in a day and delivering results within the given turnaround time which differs from test to test while maintaining the best-in-class quality. The diagnostics company also virtually opened labs at Ooty, Erode and lab inside women center by motherhood hospitals and will soon open labs at Pollachi, Valparai etc and other 10 locations with open collection centres at 100 locations. People can avail services such as wellness centre, preventive health checks, and home collection. For a home visit, booking and other service enquire call us on the toll-free number 9700369700.

The lab will also focus on specialized testing needs for hospitals, nursing homes and smaller laboratories across Coimbatore, Tirupur, Pollachi, Udumalpet, Valparai, Avinashi and Nilgiris District. Additionally, Neuberg as a group is equipped to conduct futuristic tests such as genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, molecular biology and digital pathology.

Dr GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “The new lab is equipped with full-fledged pathology and molecular diagnostics advanced testing facilities. This integrated centre of excellence is a step toward providing high-standard diagnostics to enable doctors to diagnose health disorders accurately and make safer interventions while adopting technology for the quality of life. Identifying the rising demand for quality diagnostic services, we planned to expand to provide quality healthcare services by launching the laboratory in Coimbatore. The people across the different regions will now have access to extensive range of tests and well-curated health check packages.”

Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “With this new lab, we look forward to taking the responsibility of providing advanced and quality diagnostics tests are available to people of Coimbatore and across other different regions like Nilgiris, Erode, Tirupur by launching 10 labs and 100 touch points. There is a requirement for superior healthcare services ranging from diagnosis to treatment from every part of the country, and specifically from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Further to the launch of this reference lab, Neuberg aims to alleviate the pain points in the healthcare ecosystem.”

Neuberg Diagnostic Centres are being set up across various locations in India to provide quality diagnostics services to the semi-urban & rural population, especially the economically weaker sections of the society, at affordable costs.

With over 200 years of combined expertise in pathology, advanced diagnostic services, global quality standards and state-of-the-art facilities, Neuberg Diagnostics has emerged as one of India’s top diagnostic chains and fastest-growing start-ups since 2017

With more than 150 labs and 2000 plus touch points, Neuberg Diagnostics is present in India, the USA, the UAE, and South Africa. Neuberg is one of the top 4 diagnostics chains of Indian origin and has a presence in almost all major cities and towns with processing laboratories and/or sample collection facilities.

About Neuberg Diagnostics:

Best-in-class laboratories across India, USA, UAE & South Africa have united under the banner of Neuberg Diagnostics, to bring the latest technology and techniques within the reach of developing countries. Utilizing their combined strengths, the Neuberg brings capabilities to perform over 6000 varieties of Pathological investigations and promotes Prevention & Early Diagnosis, Focused Wellness Programs and Structured Disease Management programs for rare diseases using the most advanced technologies assisted by Data science and AI tools.

Today, Neuberg Diagnostics is among the top diagnostics companies of Indian origin and the fastest growing diagnostic chain in India. The founding members of the Neuberg Diagnostics – Anand Diagnostic Laboratory (Bangalore), Supratech Micropath (Ahmedabad), Ehrlich Laboratory (Chennai), Global Labs (South Africa), and Minerva Diagnostics (Dubai) bring their combined heritage of over 200 years, and process over 30 million tests annually. Some of the best Pathologists, Biochemists, Geneticists, Microbiologists, and several other Clinical Lab Professionals from around the world are working closely, sharing knowledge, and using the latest generation of diagnostics techniques to take accurate and timely diagnosis to the next level.

Currently the group has 150+ labs and over 2000 plus touch points across 4 countries. Our Overseas expansion plans include establishing a presence in East Africa, West Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Germany.

Neuberg also provides Hospital Laboratory Management Services, Preventive Health Checks, Corporate Wellness, Home Health Services and Drive through Phlebotomy Services.