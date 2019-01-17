New commandant for DSSC, Wellington

Covai Post Network

Ooty : Lt Gen YVK Mohan today assumed charge as Commandant, Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, the premier Tri-Service institution of India.

Mohan is an accomplished and decorated officer of the Gorkha Rifles, who in over 37 years of distinguished service has commanded units and headquarters in high altitude areas including Siachen Glacier.

Prior to his present assignment, Mohan was commanding the important 9 Corps along India’s Western borders, an official release said.

He has held instructional assignments in prestigious Tri-Services institutions like National Defence Academy and DSSC and has also been Commandant of the National Defence College, New Delhi, considered one of the most prestigious institutes of higher military learning.

Mohan, a graduate of Royal College of Defence Studies Seaford House, London, has also tenated foreign assignments like Assistant Military Attache at the Indian Embassy at Pokhara, Nepal.