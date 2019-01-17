  • Download mobile app
17 Jan 2019, Edition - 1283, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Justice Dinesh Maheswari, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be sworn in as SC judges on Friday
  • Isro launches UNNATI to train foreign personnel
  • NGT directs Volkswagen to give an undertaking and deposit money by 5 pm Friday
  • Ex-BCCI president N Srinivasan lashes out at CoA
  • Body of one of 15 trapped Meghalaya miners found by naval divers
  • Mayawati’s MBA nephew enters frame, sparks speculation in BSP circles
  • Leopard takes away 3-year-old girl from mother’s lap in Bengal
Travel

Coimbatore

New commandant for DSSC, Wellington

Covai Post Network

January 17, 2019

Ooty : Lt Gen YVK Mohan today assumed charge as Commandant, Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, the premier Tri-Service institution of India.

Mohan is an accomplished and decorated officer of the Gorkha Rifles, who in over 37 years of distinguished service has commanded units and headquarters in high altitude areas including Siachen Glacier.

Prior to his present assignment, Mohan was commanding the important 9 Corps along India’s Western borders, an official release said.

He has held instructional assignments in prestigious Tri-Services institutions like National Defence Academy and DSSC and has also been Commandant of the National Defence College, New Delhi, considered one of the most prestigious institutes of higher military learning.

Mohan, a graduate of Royal College of Defence Studies Seaford House, London, has also tenated foreign assignments like Assistant Military Attache at the Indian Embassy at Pokhara, Nepal.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿