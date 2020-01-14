New office bearers elected for THGOA, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 14 : Tamil Nadu Hire Goods Owners Association (THGOA) has demanded setting up of a separate welfare board for the labourers and workers coming under association.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at its annual general meeting held here recently. The association also requested police department to allow two persons to travel in the goods vehicles while transporting goods like sound systems, decoration materials, generators, and other related things an association

release said Tuesday.

S Palanisami was elected as the President of the association for a a period of one year at the meeting.While D Manimaran was elected as Tamil Nadue Secretary; S Balraj was elected as Treasurer and; Thanjai R Siva, as joint secretary.

Contractors involved in renting out cooking vessel, sound systems, generators, stage decorators, function decorators on rental and contract basis are the members of association.