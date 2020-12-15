  • Download mobile app
15 Dec 2020, Edition - 1981, Tuesday
செய்திகள் தமிழில்

New police station coming up in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

December 15, 2020

City police commissioner Sumit Sharan laid the foundation stone to construct the B-15 Rathinapuri police station at Sanganoor on Monday.

The station was functioning out of a rented building which was when the police department had written to the state government, seeking permission to construct a new one.

Subsequently, a resolution was passed by the city corporation to provide for a 10,956sqft land in Sanganoor in 2014. A government order for the same came in 2019.

Traffic police will occupy the ground floor, first and second floors will be allotted to law and order, and crime. A conference hall will also be set up on the third floor.

