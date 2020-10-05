  • Download mobile app
05 Oct 2020, Edition - 1910, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Jaswant Singh was perfect boss and mentor: Omar Abdullah
  • Northeastern culture is the jewel of Indian culture: Amit Shah
  • Tokyo-bound para-athletes and players in 9 disciplines to resume activities from Oct 5: SAI
Travel

Coimbatore

New President and Vice President for UPASI

Covai Post Network

October 5, 2020

Coimbatore : Prashant Bhansali has been elected as the president of United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) for the year 2020-21.

Bhansali is Chief Executive Officer of Kairbetta Estates, a family-run tea plantation and an orthodox tea manufacturer and was the past Chairman of Nilgiri Planters Association as well as the Planters Association of Tamil Nadu.

M.P.Cherian, Managing Director of The Cottanad Plantations Limited and The Nilambur Rubber Company Limited with head quarters at Calicut, Kerala has been elected as Vice President for the year 2020-21, at its annual general meeting held recently, the association, headquartered at Coonoor in Nilgiris district said Monday.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿