New President and Vice President for UPASI

Coimbatore : Prashant Bhansali has been elected as the president of United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) for the year 2020-21.

Bhansali is Chief Executive Officer of Kairbetta Estates, a family-run tea plantation and an orthodox tea manufacturer and was the past Chairman of Nilgiri Planters Association as well as the Planters Association of Tamil Nadu.

M.P.Cherian, Managing Director of The Cottanad Plantations Limited and The Nilambur Rubber Company Limited with head quarters at Calicut, Kerala has been elected as Vice President for the year 2020-21, at its annual general meeting held recently, the association, headquartered at Coonoor in Nilgiris district said Monday.