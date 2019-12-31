  • Download mobile app
31 Dec 2019
Coimbatore

New woman inspector to investigate the second person in minor rape/murder case

Covai Post Network

December 31, 2019

Coimbatore, Dec 31 : A new woman police officer will inquire into the reported second accused in the rape and murder of a 7-year old girl in Pannimadai in March last.

The main accused Santhoshkumar was already sentenced to death by the Special POCSO Court on December 27. Based on a petition filed by the girl’s mother seeking arrest of, a second person involved in the crime, following DNA reports, judge J Radhika had ordered to investigate the matter.

SP Sujit Kumar appointed inspector Ananthanayagi with the anti-child trafficking unit to investigate the case, police said. The inspector had received the chief minister’s medal for the best investigating officer.

