New woman inspector to investigate the second person in minor rape/murder case

Coimbatore, Dec 31 : A new woman police officer will inquire into the reported second accused in the rape and murder of a 7-year old girl in Pannimadai in March last.

The main accused Santhoshkumar was already sentenced to death by the Special POCSO Court on December 27. Based on a petition filed by the girl’s mother seeking arrest of, a second person involved in the crime, following DNA reports, judge J Radhika had ordered to investigate the matter.

SP Sujit Kumar appointed inspector Ananthanayagi with the anti-child trafficking unit to investigate the case, police said. The inspector had received the chief minister’s medal for the best investigating officer.