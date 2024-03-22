NGOs organize World Water Day Conclave in the city

Covai Post Network

6 Coimbatore-based NGOs working in the field of water and nature conservation including Siruthuli joined hands with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to celebrate World Water Day 2024, and also organize World Water Day Conclave in the city, today.

The event was held at Kongunadu Arts and Science College in the city, and it was jointly organized by Siruthuli, World Wide Fund for Nature, Osai, Kovai Kulangal Paadhukappu Amaipu, Kousika Neerkarangal, Noyyalaaru Trust, and Kurichi Kulam Amaipu to highlight that a massive collaborative effort is required in the field of water conservation.

The event witnessed a participation of over 1000 participants from various NGOs, educational institutions, and other organizations.

Through insightful discussions, interactive sessions, and engaging presentations, participants delved into the urgency of water conservation and explored innovative solutions to address the challenges ahead.

One of the highlights of the event was the launch of “Thuli Thuliyai Siruthuliyai,” a 75-day campaign aimed at fostering awareness on the wise use of water.

A poster containing 12 steps to conserve water efficiently was also released during this event. This initiative aims to empower various sectors such as the IT industries, educational institutions (schools and colleges), hospital management, building/ contractors associations, farmers associations, labor accommodations, gated communities, hostel managements, exhibition centers, and other communities.

Its objective is to facilitate sector-specific discussions on water-related challenges and promote the adoption of sustainable practices in water management for a water-secure future.