NIA raids house, saw mill in Coimbatore in Hindu Munnani leader murder case

Coimbatore : The NIA, probing the murder of a Hindu Munnani functionary here two years ago, today carried out search at two places belonging to a sawmill owner in the city.

NIA, after taking over the case from CB-CID, had arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Sasikumar, the Munnani spokesperson, who was hacked to death by a gang in two motorcycles on September 22, 2016.

A six-member team from Kochi in Kerala, headed by Superintendent of Police Rahul carried out raids in the house of Shahjahan in Saibaba Colony and his saw mill in Thuriyalur.Shahjahan’s son Munna, living abroad, is said to be wanted in the case and had been asked to appear for interrogation. However, he had not so far responded, following which the raids were conducted, police sources said.

The search was conducted amid tight police security.