Nilgiri Library recognises noted author

Radhakrishnan D





Udhagamandalam: The 164 year old Nilgiri Library in Ooty today hosted a face to face programme in which noted United States based author Mr.Vijay Balan participated.

The programme featured a discussion between Mr.Balan and Sahitya Academy award winners Ms.Susan Daniel on the former’s maiden offering, “The Swaraj Spy” published by Harper Collins.

With Mr.Balan having grown up in Ooty and studied in the 149 year old Breeks Memorial School here, his visit and the discussion had

generated a good deal of interest, particularly among the alumnus of the school.

Described as a tale of patriotism, friendship and courage inspired by a true story, the book, which is presently in focus has been brought under the genre ‘historical fiction’.

Following a welcome address by the Honorary Secretary of the Nilgiri Library Mr.Ramakrishna Nambiar,its Vice President Ms.R.Kamala pointed out that the book was moving up the popularity charts. Sale of personalized and signed copies of the book, formed part of the occasion.