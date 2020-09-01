Nilgiris continues to say no to tourists

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: The Nilgiris is not open for tourists.

Underscoring this the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya told press reporters here on Tuesday that the government has made it very clear that tourism activities will be prohibited in the Nilgiris and other hill stations,while relaxing various Corona related

restrictions.

Stating that all tourist spots will remain closed,she said that only after getting a green signal from the Chief Minister,they will be reopened. However people can visit the Nilgiris for business ,trade or similar purposes provided they and the places where they stay follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed for them.

Averting,”we are insisting on e-pass”,she said “we by ourselves cannot do away with it”.The government has made it clear that manual passes can be issued subject to applications being attached with the prescribed documents like Aadhar and ration cards. Local people will be allowed to travel with e-passes . However unnecessary travel should be avoided. Everyone should keep in mind that the Nilgiris is a very small district,with inadequate medical facilities.

Buses both private and government will be allowed,within the district with proper SOPs.

Ms.Divya added that all the places of worship have been permitted to function,provided they stick to the restrictions relating to the number of persons who can be inside at a time and follow norms relating to use of disinfectants.

On the ongoing efforts to combat the Covid threat,the Collector lamented that the expected cooperation from the people was not forthcoming.

Pointing out that adequate number of fever camps were being conducted,she regretted that even people with symptoms were not turning

up. This made contact tracing very difficult for the authorities

Out of ten deaths that have occurred so far in the Nilgiris,eight were due to delayed reporting. People with symptoms should voluntarily give their samples.