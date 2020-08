Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: In a fright of sorts as many as 32 persons turned up positive for the Corona virus in the Nilgiris on Saturday.

It took the total to 1033 with ten from Friday being included in the list of another district and one from Trichy, with an Ooty address, being included in the list of the Nilgiris.

Of the new cases,18 belonged to Anikorai near here and eight were from Banahatty

near Kagguchi.

While 915 have gone home after being cured,115 are undergoing treatment.