Nilgiris train services resume, fares hiked substantially

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Nilgiri Mountain Rail (NMR) services from Mettualayam to Udhagamandalam were resumed on Wednesday after three days. However, passengers were agitated over the increased fare.

The services were cancelled for three days due to heavy rain and resultant landslides on the track from October 6.

Though passengers and tourists heaved a sigh of relief, a section was agitated over the increased fare which came into effect from today.

First class fare was hiked to Rs 365 from Rs174 from Mettupalayam to Coonoor and Rs 470 from Rs 195 to Udhagamandalam. Similarly, the second class fare was increased to Rs 100 from Rs 25 and Rs 145 from Rs 30.

For unreserved second class, the charges were hiked to Rs 50 from Rs 10 and Rs 15 to Rs 80.