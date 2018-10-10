  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
10 Oct 2018, Edition - 1184, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • After Satyendra Jain, AAP Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot under Income Tax radar. IT raids are currently underway in 16 places
  • 4-year-old girl gets India’s first skull implant in Pune: Doctors
  • Touching a woman inappropriately at the workplace can land you in jail for 5 yrs
Travel

Coimbatore

Nilgiris train services resume, fares hiked substantially

Covai Post Network

October 10, 2018

Coimbatore : The Nilgiri Mountain Rail (NMR) services from Mettualayam to Udhagamandalam were resumed on Wednesday after three days. However, passengers were agitated over the increased fare.

The services were cancelled for three days due to heavy rain and resultant landslides on the track from October 6.

Though passengers and tourists heaved a sigh of relief, a section was agitated over the increased fare which came into effect from today.

First class fare was hiked to Rs 365 from Rs174 from Mettupalayam to Coonoor and Rs 470 from Rs 195 to Udhagamandalam. Similarly, the second class fare was increased to Rs 100 from Rs 25 and Rs 145 from Rs 30.

For unreserved second class, the charges were hiked to Rs 50 from Rs 10 and Rs 15 to Rs 80.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿