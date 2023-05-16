NIZHAL NIJAMAGIRADHU – GRAND MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA

Covai Post Network







Rotary club of Coimbatore Metropolis is a 36 years old Premium Rotary club having done many significant world-wide service Projects. Rotary Metropolis hosted a grand musical extravaganza, featuring QFR – Quarantine From Reality team, on Sunday, May 14th, 6pm onwards at Kikani School Auditorium, Coimbatore.

On this occasion, Rotary club of Coimbatore Metropolis conferred the “VOICE OF MUSIC” award to Ms. Subashree Thanikachalam and team QFR in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the music industry. The Voice of music award trophy was presented by Rotary Metropolis President Rtn. Shanthi Suresh and Guest of Honour famous playback singer Shri Srinivas to the entire QFR team. Sri. Srinivas conveyed his appreciations about QFR team and interacted with the audience sharing his musical journey trivia. Special invitee Mr. Mathivanan – Deputy commissioner of Police, Traffic, Coimbatore city honoured Sri. Srinivas with a plaque. Project Chair Rtn. Dr. Chandrasekar compeared and presented the whole programme in an aesthetic manner.

Project “Lakshyam” a cervical cancer awareness and treatment project for women, envisaged by Rotary Metropolis Project chair Dr Latha Balasubramani, was launched officially by Ms. Subashree Thanikachalam. She also assured her full support in creating awareness and taking the project to huge reach.

The musical concert featured some rare gems of yesteryeas golden melodies of 60s, and 70s with special notes from Ms Subashree about great veteran music composers and singers like MS Viswanathan Ramamurthy, KV Mahadevan, TMS, PB Srinivas, SPB, P. Susheela and many more for two hours, Beautifully performed by some of the best singers of team QFR, including Santhosh, Sarath Santhosh, Samanvitha and Vanathi Suresh along with nine other talented musicians. The QFR wonder team enthralled the audience with their soulful and melodious renditions.

With the enthusiastic, overflowing presence of 1000 plus music lovers, the grand musical Extravaganza was a night to remember, witnessing the talented QFR team live on stage creating magic with their music and taking us all to a nostalgic musical haven..