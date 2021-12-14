  • Download mobile app
14 Dec 2021
NMR services between Mettupalayam and Ooty to remain cancelled

Covai Post Network

December 14, 2021

Udhagamandalam: With inclement weather and landslips continuing to be a major source of concern along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line,the Southern Railway has decided to keep the train services between Mettupalayam
and Ooty cancelled.

According to railway authorities rains in the Nilgiris continue to affect the railway track of Nilgiri Mountain Railway. The track between Kallar and Coonoor railwaystations continues to get obstructed by landslides and fallen boulders. Trees also are frequently falling across the rail line. In view of these, the Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam – Mettupalayam train services will remain cancelled till December 21.The services have already been disrupted from December 7.

However, the NMR services between Coonoor – Udagamandalam will continue to be operated as usual.

