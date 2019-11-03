NMR services resume after a gap of three days

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Much to the delight of the tourists and passengers, the Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) resumed its services after a gap of three days from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam, today.

The services were cancelled following heavy landslide and boulders falling on the track due to incessant rains.

The passengers, particularly tourists were disappointed for frequent cancellation of the toy train due to the landslip, particularly weekends.

The train left from Mettupalayam at 7.15 AM and reached Udhgamandalam by 12.30 and return direction it departed at 2.30 and reached around 6 PM.