‘No cause for panic’,says Collector

D.Radhakrishnan





With Kundah being one of the taluks in the Nilgiris hit hard by the current spell of heavy rains,officials carried out an inspection on Thursday to monitor the relief and restoration works put in place there.

Speaking to press persons,during the course of the inspection,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.Innocent Divya said that though many parts of the district are experiencing heavy rains,’the people should not panic’ as adequate precautionary measures have been taken. A special team is keeping an eye on Avalanche which had suffered extensive damages in last year’s monsoon. The Chief Minster who had telephonically enquired about the impact of rain and strong winds had instructed that the affected areas should be inspected forthwith.Adverting to the disruption in power supply,she said that efforts are on to restore supply,as early as possible.

Monitoring Officer for the Nilgiris Ms.Supriya Sahu said that the Indian Meteriorological department had forecast heavy rains for the Nilgiris, particularly on August 8.The district administration has already taken the necessary precautionary measures.900 persons are being taken care of in the relief centres set up in the area. She appealed to the people,not to venture out of their houses unnecessarily.

Among those present was the Superintendent of Police Dr.V.Sasi Mohan.