Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : There was no fresh Covfid-19 positive cases reported in the major districts of the region, including Coimbatore.

According to official sources, Coimabtore ESI hospital has 134 patients, Erode 70, Tirupur 109, Salem 24 and Nilgiris four.

A total 106 persons have recovered and discharged from ESI holspital here till yesterrday.