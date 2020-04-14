  • Download mobile app
14 Apr 2020
Travel

Coimbatore

No fresh positive case in Cbe, Tirupur, Erode and Nilgiris;  Salem one

Covai Post Network

April 14, 2020

Coimabatore : There was no fresh Covid-19 positive case today in Coimbatore and Tirupur, which reported large number of cases for the last three days.

While Coimbatore has a tally of 126 positive cases, neighbouring Tirupur has 79 cases till yesterday.

Though there was also no fresh case in Erode (64) and Nilgiris (9), Salem in the region reported one positive case, raising the total to 19 today.

Coimbatore reported seven cases and Tirupur 18 cases yesterday.
   
Meanwhile, Coimbatore District collector, K Rajamani announced a ban on vehicle movement from 1 PM to 6 AM the next day, as part of preventive measures to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Rajamani warned of stringent action against those violating the order and to seize their vehicle. 

