Nominations of political parties found in order, rejected candidates stage dharna

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 15 nomination papers out of 38, including those of political parties filed for Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency, were found in order during the scrutiny held today, even as a few independent candidates whose papers were rejected staged a demonstration in the district Collectorate here.

The papers of candidates of BSP, CPIM, BJP, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Makkal Neethi Maiam and Tamil Ilangar Ani and nine independents were accepted, official sources said.

Four candidates, including one from Pollachi, squatted on the collectorate premises and staged dharna for rejecting their nominations for some small mistakes.

Noor Mohammed, Yuvaraj, Umar Ali and Sundar Raj said that their papers were rejected as some had left a column blank, another forgot to tick the column and for additional letter in a word.

Though some Police officials, who tried to convince them by saying that they can approach legal way to fight it out, one or two rejected candidates created a scene by entering into argument with them.

Meanwhile, 16 nominations were accepted in nearby Pollachi constituency, where 41 candidates had filed nominations, they said.