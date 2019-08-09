Normal life in Coimbatore hit by incessant rain

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Normal life was affected due to the incessant rain that lashed in and around the city, forcing evacuation of people at Karumbukadai today.

The pounding rain resulted in water-logging in almost all arterial and main roads, leading to traffic snarls in the early hours and office-goers were put to a lot of hardship.

Street vendors and petty shops were seen waiting for customers.

Water bodies in and around the city were full and the surplus water was gushing onto the roads and nearby areas, forcing the district administration to advise people to not go near water bodies.

The administration declared a holiday for educational institutions.

Meanwhile, revenue officials evacuated 25 families from their houses into which Noyyal water entered at Karumbukadai in the city. They have been sheltered in safer places.

The Noyyal waters also entered some houses near Rajavaikal area and Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath inspected the area and also Puttuvikki Road now connecting Pollachi and Palakkad.

Workers were engaged in removing the blockade in the pathway to clear water-logging. District Collector K Rajamani also inspected various areas, particularly a bridge on Madampatti road. Some tree branches blocking the smooth flow of rain water to the Noyyal were removed.

A bridge was washed away by the gushing water in Ondipudur, while a balcony of a house in Singanallur housing unit collapsed.