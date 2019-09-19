Notorious criminal detained under Goondas

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A notorious criminal, lodged in the Central jail here with various cases, the recent being forcible child marriage and sexual assault, was detained under Goondas Act today.

Jose, a resident of Puliyakulam in the city, who had already married two women, had kidnapped a 16-year old girl on June eight last and forcibly married and indulged in sexual assault for five days, police said.

The abducted girl appeared before the police station after five days and lodged a complaint narrating the incident of marriage and sexual assault, based on which Jose was arrested on August 22 and lodged in the central jail, under

charges of kidnap, prohibition of child marriage act and POCSO, they said.

Jose has two murder cases, two attempt to murder, four waylay robbery, one case of petrol bomb hurling,10 robbery cases and three ganja peddling cases registered against him.

Considering the history of the accused, City Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran ordered his detention under Goondas Act, which was served on him at the Jail today.