Noyyal river rejuvenation project launched in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani today inaugurated the long pending Noyyal River Rejuvenation project,

by performing ground breaking ceremony.

Chief Minister, K Palanisamy had announced Rs.230 crore for taking up desilting and rejuvenation project of river running 158 KMS covering Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Karur last week.

Velumani inaugurated the project in Coimbatore covering 72 KMs at a cost of Rs.174 crore, at Chithiraichavadi, during which 18 out of 22 dams and 22 ponds will be rejuvenated.

This will benefit the farmers across the four district, besides increasing the underground water considerably after completion in one year, he said.

Velumani also said that the administration was aware the drainage water is being released in the river, which will be strictly monitored and action taken against.

Velumani also laid foundation stone for “Tharpan Ghat” in the river at Perur temple, at a cost of Rs11.02 crore. The fund was shared by HR and CE and Nallaram Trust.

The minister also inaugurated a biomining plant project at Vellalore Dumping yard at a cost of 61.11 crore.

The project, to be completed in two years, will help local bodies to dispose the solid waste in an eco friendly way, without polluting the air.