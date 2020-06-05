  • Download mobile app
05 Jun 2020, Edition - 1788, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covid-19: 9,600 cases in a day, India’s daily count world’s 3rd highest
  • No power to direct private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients free, Centre tells SC
  • Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 843 including 447 active cases, 390 recovered and 6 deaths: State Health Department
Travel

Coimbatore

Noyyal river rejuvenation project launched in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 5, 2020

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani today inaugurated the long pending Noyyal River Rejuvenation project,
by performing ground breaking ceremony.

Chief Minister, K Palanisamy had announced Rs.230 crore for taking up desilting and rejuvenation project of river running 158 KMS covering Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Karur last week.

Velumani inaugurated the project in Coimbatore covering 72 KMs at a cost of Rs.174 crore, at Chithiraichavadi, during which 18 out of 22 dams and 22 ponds will be rejuvenated.

This will benefit the farmers across the four district, besides increasing the underground water considerably after completion in one year, he said.

Velumani also said that the administration was aware the drainage water is being released in the river, which will be strictly monitored and action taken against.

Velumani also laid foundation stone for “Tharpan Ghat” in the river at Perur temple, at a cost of Rs11.02 crore. The fund was shared by HR and CE and Nallaram Trust.

The minister also inaugurated a biomining plant project at Vellalore Dumping yard at a cost of 61.11 crore.

The project, to be completed in two years, will help local bodies  to dispose the solid waste in an eco friendly way, without polluting the air. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿