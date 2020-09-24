NSS Day Celebration at TNAU

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Dr. S. Rajalakshmi, NSS Programme Coordinator, Avinashilingam Institute of Home Science and Higher Education here, today motivated the students to inculcate leadership qualities, efficient administration, physical and mental strength, self assessment of their own potential, experiencing the culture and tradition of rural life while doing the NSS activities.

She was addressing as the chief guest during the 52nd NSS Day Celebration in a virtual platform at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on “Impact of NSS on Personality Development.”

In his presidential address, the University vice-chancellor, Dr N Kumar lauded NSS activities of various colleges and distributed appreciation certificates to the winners of the events conducted on the eve of NSS day.

He also appreciated NSS volunteers for their role in blood donation, Swachh Bharat, awareness programme in the adopted villages.

Around 500 NSS volunteers, and heads of various department have participated in the programme.