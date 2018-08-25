  • Download mobile app

25 Aug 2018, Edition - 1138, Saturday

  • Two Indian Army jawans were critically injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
  • The IAF has so far rescued 663 people and has airlifted 974 tonnes of relief material in Kerala
  • South Korean court raises ex-president Park’s jail term to 25 years
  • Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI submits video of jail cell to UK court
  • First time ever, India, Pak soldiers set to participate together in a military exercise
  • The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
  • AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
  • Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
  • Encounter underway in Anantnag’s Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
Travel

Coimbatore

NTC workers strike enters sixth day, some go bare chested during strike

Covai Post Network

August 25, 2018

Coimbatore : Even as the indefinite strike by National Textile Corporation (NTC) workers over wage revision entered sixth day, a group of workers today gathered in front of a mill here and removed their shirts and raised slogans in support of their demand.

Even as trade union leaders were raising slogans, about 10 male workers removed their shirts and remained bare chested, seeking immediate revision,police said.

The workers, numbering about 3,000 in seven NTC mills, including five in the city, were on strike seeking wage revision, as the earlier agreement ended in May.

With all major trade unions supporting the strike, the workers wanted immediate revision, whereas the management wanted them to wait for another five days, when senior offiicials are expected to visit on August 30.

According to AITUC sources, the wage was last revised in 2013 and the agreement period for the revised wages ended by May last.

Though representative of trade unions and NTC management held negotiations two days ago, it remained inconclusive, they said adding that unions were demanding 30 per cent hike.

Both the union and management are likely to hold talks before August 30, to arrive at an agreement before senior management officials reach the city.

