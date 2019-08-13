Nursing college Principal knows nothing about Govt schemes, Minister fumes

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu health Minister C Vijaya Baskar Tuesday ordered action against the principal in-charge of the nursing college at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Vijaybaskar, who was here to attend a programme in the Hospital, found that the nursing students were not aware of the Government schemes meant for women and health sector, official sources said.

He was shocked and surprised, when the Principal in-charge, Dhanalakshi also failed to give proper answer to his query on the issue.

An irked Minister ordered the hospital dean Dr Ashokan to take action against the principal, they said.