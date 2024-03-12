‘O’ by Tamara announces exciting workshop for coffee enthusiasts of Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

One of Coimbatore’s premium Hotels, O by Tamara announced on Monday that it is organizing an exciting and extraordinary Coffee Workshop led by renowned coffee consultant Binny Varghese this Saturday (16.3.24) at its patisserie, La Bella Vita (LBV).

A press release from the hotel said that the 3-hour workshop will provide participants an opportunity to explore coffee’s rich history, cultivation techniques, and diverse varieties, followed by a captivating coffee tasting session, where attendees will learn to discern the subtlety of different blends and brewing methods.

The participants can further unleash their creativity with a hands-on demonstration on crafting delightful coffee-based mocktails.

A curated selection of coffee desserts will be served, ensuring that the attendees remain refreshed throughout the event.

The workshop will be held between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The cost is Rs. 500 per participant.

For reservations and more information: +914226656000.