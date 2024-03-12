  • Download mobile app
11 Mar 2024, Edition - 3163, Monday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • I’ll give it to you in writing, BJP is going to create history in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tiruppur, Nilgiri and Erode: BJP leader Annamalai
  • VCK , an ally of DMK gets two sets , one in Vizhupuram and the other in Chidambaram
  • Those involved in crime should not be addressed with a nick name : Chennai Additional Sessions Court.
  • Kerala govt launches first ever Govt OTT platform C Space. This space will screen award winning Malayalam movies, short films and documentaries
Travel

Coimbatore

‘O’ by Tamara announces exciting workshop for coffee enthusiasts of Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 12, 2024

Share

One of Coimbatore’s premium Hotels, O by Tamara announced on Monday that it is organizing an exciting and extraordinary Coffee Workshop led by renowned coffee consultant Binny Varghese this Saturday (16.3.24) at its patisserie, La Bella Vita (LBV).

A press release from the hotel said that the 3-hour workshop will provide participants an opportunity to explore coffee’s rich history, cultivation techniques, and diverse varieties, followed by a captivating coffee tasting session, where attendees will learn to discern the subtlety of different blends and brewing methods.

The participants can further unleash their creativity with a hands-on demonstration on crafting delightful coffee-based mocktails.

A curated selection of coffee desserts will be served, ensuring that the attendees remain refreshed throughout the event.

The workshop will be held between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The cost is Rs. 500 per participant.

For reservations and more information: +914226656000.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿