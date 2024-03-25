  • Download mobile app
25 Mar 2024, Edition - 3177, Monday
O by Tamara’s O Café to Host Easter-Themed Brunch Feast in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 25, 2024

Experience the ultimate Easter-themed brunch feast at O Café on March 31st from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm. Delight in a mouthwatering buffet featuring an array of specialties from around the globe, including apam, pizza, pasta, dosa, and more. Enjoy live cooking counters and a photo booth while savoring diverse salads and desserts available at the buffet station. Plus, kids can join in on the fun with activities like an egg hunt!

Adults can savor the culinary delights for INR 1599 ++ per person, while kids aged five to ten dine for just INR 899 ++. Tea and coffee are included in the buffet, with additional orders charged at actual prices.

Reserve your table now for an unforgettable Easter experience!

