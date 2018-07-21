  • Download mobile app

Coimbatore

Office bearers elected

Covai Post Network

July 21, 2018

COIMBATORE: With V. Lakshminarayanasamy already being elected as President of local chapter of India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, new office bearers have also been elected subsequently for 2018-2020.

C. Balasubramanian Vice-President (Law & Taxation), Rajesh B. Lund, Vice-President (Infrastructure), B Sriramulu Vice-President (Civic & Public Affairs), C.S.K. Prabhu Hon. Secretary (Administration), K Balakrishna Shetty, Hon. Secretary (Operations) and C. Dorairaj, Treasurer.

