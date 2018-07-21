21 Jul 2018, Edition - 1103, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Africa on a four-nation visit seeking deeper military and economic ties
- BJP conference on winning no-trust vote held by BJP leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao
- ‘This crime is unacceptable’, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on mob lynching incident in Alwar
- Number of girls in IITs distressingly low, this needs to increase: President Ram Nath Kovind
- PM Narendra Modi said the NDA had the ‘confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India’
- More than 500 DMK cadres were detained by police for showing black flag to Governor for conducting review meetings
Office bearers elected
Covai Post Network
July 21, 2018
COIMBATORE: With V. Lakshminarayanasamy already being elected as President of local chapter of India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, new office bearers have also been elected subsequently for 2018-2020.
C. Balasubramanian Vice-President (Law & Taxation), Rajesh B. Lund, Vice-President (Infrastructure), B Sriramulu Vice-President (Civic & Public Affairs), C.S.K. Prabhu Hon. Secretary (Administration), K Balakrishna Shetty, Hon. Secretary (Operations) and C. Dorairaj, Treasurer.