Coimbatore : City Corporation Commissioner Sravankumar Jadavat today directed officials to take steps and ensure prompt supply of drinking water to people.

With water problem increasing across the corporation limits, Jatavath inspected Velandipalayam to take stock of the distribution.l system.

He discussed with people about issues pertaining to supply and frequency, following which he directed.

officials to take steps for proper distribution.