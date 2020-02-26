One day fast seeking to declare Tamil as official language in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 26 : Seeking to declare Tamil as official language in all Government departments and places of worship in Tamil Nadu, a one day hunger strike is being observed here on February 29, under the banner of The Federation of Tamil Protection Organisations.

Talking to reporters here Wednesday, Perur Mutt Pontiff, Shanthalinga Maruthachala Adigalar said that the Government should declare Tamil as an official language in all the departments.

Besides,the medium of instruction in colleges should also be in Tamil and all places of worship, he said adding that there should be 80 per cent reservation for Tamils in jobs.

The federation president, Appavu said that representatives of 60 Tamil-related associations will participate in the hunger strike, as the small children were also becoming averse in speaking in Tamil.