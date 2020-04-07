  • Download mobile app
07 Apr 2020, Edition - 1729, Tuesday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Queen Elizabeth II delivers COVID-19 address and calls for unity, saying ‘we will succeed’.
  • Mumbai: 40 migrant workers who tried to ‘escape’ have been nabbed by the city police.
  • Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124
  • Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124
Travel

Coimbatore

One tests positive for Covid19 in Coimbatore, 13 in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

April 7, 2020

Coimbatore : With one more testing positive, the total Covid-19 patients in Coimbatore rose to 60.

According to official sources, a male tested positive after his test result declared this  evening.

There was a sudden surge of positive cases of 13 today in Tirupur, taking the total cases to 16.

Coimbatore had witnessed 29 cases on a single day on April five and one more reported yesterday.

Five patients were discharged from ESI Hospital here yesterday, after they were recovered, which includes a 10-month old boy.

Meanwhile, seven areas in Tirupur were declared as containment zones.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿