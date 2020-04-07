One tests positive for Covid19 in Coimbatore, 13 in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With one more testing positive, the total Covid-19 patients in Coimbatore rose to 60.

According to official sources, a male tested positive after his test result declared this evening.

There was a sudden surge of positive cases of 13 today in Tirupur, taking the total cases to 16.

Coimbatore had witnessed 29 cases on a single day on April five and one more reported yesterday.

Five patients were discharged from ESI Hospital here yesterday, after they were recovered, which includes a 10-month old boy.

Meanwhile, seven areas in Tirupur were declared as containment zones.