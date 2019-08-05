Ooty : A Season To Honour Autumn

Covai Post Network

With the South West monsoon in this hill station well into its second half talk in various circles is slowly veering around to the second (Autumn) season which is set to follow.

Sandwiched between the South West Monsoon and the North East Monsoon which begins early in November the second season which gets under way early in September has for long been a much looked forward to part of the year by tourists who prefer not to be part of the multitude of visitors from various parts of the country and abroad who throng this popular vacation destination during Summer.

Apart from being less crowded, the months that form the Autumn season are generally marked by salubrious weather though a downpour now and then mostly towards the end of October cannot be ruled out. The season is also known for being easy on the pocket for tourists with people in the hospitality sector offering accommodation at ‘off-season’ rates.

Till about a couple of decades ago the second season used to feature events which were aimed at celebrating the Autumn months.They helped promote tourism which in turn benefited the economy of the district.

Lamentably over the years this trend has changed resulting in the importance of the second season being diluted. The only visible reminder of the season nowis the spurt in the planting activities at the Government Botanical Garden, the most popular tourist sttraction in the Nilgiris.

Many in the hospitality and travel trade wonder why the authorities concerned had over the years been neglecting the Autumn season.

Since the economy of the district is dependent on tourism to a great extent steps should be taken to promote the place as a round the year holiday spot. Lesser known tourist attractions like the Arboretum (Tree Garden) here and the Interpretation Centre at Cairn Hill which have been created at considerable cost should be exposed to the visitors.

It is also felt that the season should be used to put in place,on an experimental basis a traffic management plan which could be used to streamline the flow of vehicles during the main summer season. Raising hopes in this direction the Superintendent of Police,the Nilgiris C.Kalaichelvan told The Covai Post that streamlining traffic and providing parking facilities were high on the list of his priorities.

Adding to this it is also learnt that the second season was figuring prominently in various discussions being initiated by the Nilgiris Collector J.Innocent Divya.Her decision to ban use and throw plastic bottles from August 15 is not only going to give a thrust to the ongoing anti plastic drive but also going to bring about an attitudinal change among the tourists. This automatically increases focus on the Autumn season of 2019.