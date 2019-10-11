Opt for a healthier lifestyle with Almonds: Experts

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A body sculpting therapist, Dr Jaya Mahesh and Nutritionist and Wellness consultant, Sheela Krishnaswamy today advocated to opt for a healthier lifestyle with Almonds.

Highlighting the significance of being healthy in today’s time, the experts talking at a session organised by Almond Board of California on “The importance of staying healthy as lifestyles change,” here said that Almonds have been a part of the Indian traditions and food habits for thousands of years now, and their health benefits have been widely quoted in several Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha texts.

Focussing on the varied health benefits of almonds, both the experts shared dietary and lifestyle changes that families can incorporate into their lives to become healthier.

Sheela shared insights and personal anecdotes, along with examples of recent scientific research highlighting the beneficial role of almonds in thre key areas of health, especially with regard to the lifestyle changes many people across India have undergone including – weight management, blood glucose management, and heart health.

With approximately four per cent of the Indian population now clinically obese, India is part of the pandemic of obesity and this is slowly becoming one of the biggest public health concerns for the country, they said.

Commenting on the role almonds can play for weight management, Jaya Mahesh who was recently crowned as one of the leading icons of Coimbatore said, that the impact that weight has not just on the physical health, but also on the overall well-being of a person.

For people who are trying to manage their weight, almonds are an excellent choice of snack as they have satiating properties which may promote feelings of fullness.

She said that she had come across a study which mentioned that snacking on 42 grams of almonds every day, helped reduce belly fat and waist circumference.

“Diabetes, like many other modern ailments, is a lifestyle disease. And like any lifestyle disease, what can help in controlling it is making a serious effort towards maintaining one’s health. By making more informed food choices, adding an element of exercise to one’s daily routine, regularizing sleep schedules and actively trying to control one’s stress levels – a lot of people suffering from this disease help manage it. While the other elements require time to drive results, opting for healthier snacks and food items like almonds, salad or sprouts is an easier change to adopt, which will help in the long run, Sheela said.