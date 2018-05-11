  • Download mobile app

Coimbatore

Organs of brain-dead Coimbatore youth transplanted

Covai Post Network

May 11, 2018

Coimbatore : A 22-year-old youth became instrumental in giving a new lease of life to seven persons through transplantation of his vital organs, after he was declared brain dead.

K Manikandan, a resident of Peelamedu in the city, met with an accident near Palladam, some 35 km from here on May 6 and was brought to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) here.

Since he did not respond to treatment, Manikandan was declared brain dead yesterday and his mother and sister gave consent to donate his organs, a KMCH statement said.

His heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and eyes were harvested this morning. The liver and kidneys were transplanted to patients in the hospital, the release said.

The heart and lungs were sent to a private hospital in Chennai and eyes to a private hospital here.

