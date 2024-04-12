Orient Electric expands air coolers range with high capacity models

Covai Post Network

Orient Electric Limited [BSE: 541301, NSE: ORIENTELEC], part of the diversified USD 2.9 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its already extensive lineup of air coolers with addition of new high-capacity models across Desert and Commercial categories. With larger tank capacities, advanced features and superior performance, these high-capacity coolers cater to larger spaces and more demanding cooling needs. The company is eyeing high double-digit growth in air coolers this season.

Gaurav Dhawan, Business Head – ECD, Orient Electric Limited said, “With weather experts forecasting above-normal temperatures and potential heat waves this summer, we are anticipating significant traction in air coolers. We are today one of the top selling brands in the country in the segment, offering a wide range of coolers in different shapes, sizes, capacities, and materials to cater to every need and space. Our range includes more than 60 models including IoT-enabled & voice-controlled air coolers, metal-bodied coolers, and energy saving inverter air coolers. At Orient Electric, our focus has always been on understanding and addressing consumer needs. With our new high-capacity air coolers, we aim to offer superior cooling solutions tailored to the demands of regions experiencing extreme summer conditions, including the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. With our robust lineup of coolers and a favourable weather forecast, we are expecting a good season ahead.”

Some of the new models launched include Smartchill 125L, Avante 105L and Titan 100L in desert cooler category and Maxochill 100L in commercial cooler category. These coolers come equipped with fan blades with Aero Fan technology which ensures an impressive and longer air throw of up to 60-feet.

Orient air coolers flaunt aesthetically pleasing designs and finishes and incorporate advanced technologies to ensure superior performance. Some of other salient features of Orient air coolers include Honeycomb pads with DenseNest technology ensuring longer water retention resulting in 25% more cooling, Auto Fill function, mosquito breeding prevention, ice chamber, collapsible louvers, and castor wheels, among others. From plastic to metal coolers and commercial to industrial air coolers, Orient Electric offers a diverse range of cooling solutions catering to diverse needs and usage environments.