Orientation Programme conducted for MBA students

Covai Post Network

SREC Business School of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College organized the Orientation Programme virtually for MBA students.

Dr. N.R. Alamelu, Principal, Sri Ramakrishna

Engineering College delivered the presidential address and insisted that the students have to be more focused and learn with higher involvement and higher concentration to be successful in their career and in their life.

Jayaram Balasubrahmanyan, Vice President – Engineering, Rolls Royce India Private Limited, Bangalore mentioned that management students must be very much focused in their learning as if there is no tomorrow. He insisted that management students should learn from their experience and use the opportunities available in the best possible way.

He stressed that the students should always remember three important things in their career- Strive to be respected by keeping your word and honouring your commitments, Strive to be more valued by demonstrating the skills and by taking ownership of the problem and make a difference by making a unique proposition.

The guest also added that the management students should practice three key nuances – Discipline, Self – motivation and Continuous learning. He also mentioned the significance of networking that is sensible connection with people which facilitates good amount of value exchange in both sides. Class toppers and volunteers also graced the occasion .