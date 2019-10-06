Over 16,000 participate in Marathon to create awareness on cancer

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 16,000 runners participated across three categories in the 7th Edition of Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon 2019 Sunday to create awareness about cancer and fight against the disease.

The 21.1 km half marathon, which had 2,300 runners was flagged off by DGP C Sylendra Babu, while 10 km run, with 5,500 runners, was flagged off by Managing Trusteee of Coimbatore Cancer Foundation Dr.T.Balaji..

The 5 km run, which had over 8,200 runners, was flagged off by Business Head Vodafone Idea, S Murali.

Lingaraj Haliyal finished first in the 21.1 Kms half marathon for men, while Sonia in women’s category.

In the 10 km marathon men, Karthikck was first, while Lovely Twari was first in Women section.

Baba A was first in the Half Marathon – 21.1 kms for men and Meenakshi Shankar in women’s section.

Udaykumar won first prize in 10 km marathon for Men and Subhalakshmy in Women category.

Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon was brought to the city by Coimbatore Cancer Foundation in association with Coimbatore Runners & Show Space Events.

The Prize Money amounting to over Rs.2.65 Lakh was presented to the winners.