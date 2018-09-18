18 Sep 2018, Edition - 1162, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹500 crores
- SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been admitted in AIIMS Delhi for routine health checkup
- ED has registered a money laundering case against Karnataka State Minister D. K. Shivakumar
- Pulwama, J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF camp, Two jawans got injured in the attack
- Russian jet with 14 servicemen aboard vanishes from radar off Syria
- Ajay Maken resigned as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief citing health issues
- Bishop Franco Mulakkal has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Kerala High Court
- FIR has been filed against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari
- Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Deputy CM and other AAP MLAs have also been summoned.
Over 200 kgs of banned tobacco products seized
Covai Post Network
September 18, 2018
Coimbatore : Food Safety Officials today seized over 200 kgs of banned tobacco products, including gutka from a godown belonging to a grocery shop owner in the city.
Based on specific information that banned gutka and pan masala products are stored on the godown near the shop, for illegal sale the officials raided the shop in Puliyakulam and seized 212 kgs of products worth over Rs.two lakh.
After mandatory lab tests, action will be initiated against those selling and storing such banned products, Designated Food Safety Officer, Vijaya Lalithambigai, who led the raids, said.