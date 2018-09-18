Over 200 kgs of banned tobacco products seized

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Food Safety Officials today seized over 200 kgs of banned tobacco products, including gutka from a godown belonging to a grocery shop owner in the city.

Based on specific information that banned gutka and pan masala products are stored on the godown near the shop, for illegal sale the officials raided the shop in Puliyakulam and seized 212 kgs of products worth over Rs.two lakh.

After mandatory lab tests, action will be initiated against those selling and storing such banned products, Designated Food Safety Officer, Vijaya Lalithambigai, who led the raids, said.