Coimbatore, Mar 4 : A total of 35,105 students today appeared for the Plus one examinations which began in the revenue district of Coimbatore and Pollachi education district.

This include the 356 students writing as private candidates. There are 116 examination centres, with 120 supervisors. Besides, 300 flying squad personnel were appointed to monitor and prevent the students from malpractices like copying.