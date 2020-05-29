Over 38,780 workers sent from Coimbatore, 25,900 from Tirupur so far

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 1,600 migrant workers sent to Bihar, today the total workers sent to their respective native places crossed 38,780, through Shramik Trains from Coimbatore.

A total of 31 Shramik trains had taken these migrant workers in coordination with the state authorities and police department to Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhan and West Bengal.

A total of 165 shramik special trains originating from Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore stood second with 31 trains, next to Chennai with 48 trains.

Another special train is expected to leave for West Bengal later in the evening.

Senior Railway, district and police officials were present at the station.

Meanwhile, a total of 25,985 workers were transported in 17 special trains to their respective States of Bihar, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, including 4,800 in three trains yesterday alone from nearby Tirupur.

A total of 918 workers were sent to Jharkhand from Nilgiris district yesterday.