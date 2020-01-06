  • Download mobile app
07 Jan 2020, Edition - 1638, Tuesday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • PM Narendra Modi speaks to U.S President Donald Trump & conveys new year wishes.
  • Govt can regulate appointment of teachers in aided minority institutions, not violation of Article 30: SC
  • 1 terrorist gunned down in gunfight in Pulwama’s Awantipora.
Travel

Coimbatore

Over 9.70 lakh card holders to get pongal gift in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 6, 2020

Coimbatore, Jan 6 : About 9.70 lakh ration card holders in Coimbatore District will benefit from Pongal gift, including free saris and dhotis, valued at Rs.129.69 crore this year, Local Administration Minister, S P Velumani said today.

Inaugurating the distribution of pongal gift at Flower Market here, Velumani said that gift package include one kg rice and sugar, 20 grams
of cashew nut and raisin each, five gram of cardamon, two feet long sugarcane and Rs.1,000 in cash.

The public distribuion will begin from January nine till January 12 in all the 1,418 rational shops, he said.

A total of 88,923 saris will be distributed free and 6.84 lakh free dhoti as part of pongal gift, Velumani said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿