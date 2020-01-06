Over 9.70 lakh card holders to get pongal gift in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 6 : About 9.70 lakh ration card holders in Coimbatore District will benefit from Pongal gift, including free saris and dhotis, valued at Rs.129.69 crore this year, Local Administration Minister, S P Velumani said today.

Inaugurating the distribution of pongal gift at Flower Market here, Velumani said that gift package include one kg rice and sugar, 20 grams

of cashew nut and raisin each, five gram of cardamon, two feet long sugarcane and Rs.1,000 in cash.

The public distribuion will begin from January nine till January 12 in all the 1,418 rational shops, he said.

A total of 88,923 saris will be distributed free and 6.84 lakh free dhoti as part of pongal gift, Velumani said.