Over Rs 2.25 crore cash, Rs.one crore worth ornaments seized

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : The Static Surveillance Team and Flying squad of the election wing Saturday seized about Rs.2.25 crore cash and Rs.one crore worth ornaments during vehicle check in the four districts of Western Region of Tamil Nadu.

The flying squad seized Rs.1.83 crore from a van in Salem, some 150 KMs from here, which was supposed to be deposited in ATM. However, without proper documents, the cash was seized and handed over to sub-treasury.

A flying squad in nearby Tirupur District, seized Rs.one crore worth gold and silver ornaments near Udumalpet, some 70 Kms from here.

The inmates of the vehicle claimed that all the jewels belonged a jewellery shop in Coimbatore. and the receipts with the shop owner.

With the lack of relevant documents to prove their claim, the department seized the jewels and impounded the vehicle and taken to the Tahsildar's office, the sources said.

Similarly, a vehicle check yielded Rs.43.44 lakh in foreign currency from a motor-cycle borne person in Ondipudur in the city.



They found 35,000 USD (Rs 24.29 lakh), Singapore dollars 22,000 (Rs 11.31 lakh) and 10,000 Euros (Rs 7.84 lakh in the motorcyclist Jayaraman, who had produced some relevant documents, which are being verified by the IT Department, election department sources said.

The seizure will be restored to the owners, once the relevant documents were found valid in all the cases, they said.

In the nearby Nilgiris district, the flying squad seized Rs.8.24 lakh during checks at nine places. So far Rs.1.91 crore have been seized from various places and returned Rs.41 lakh to the owner after receipt of supporting documents.