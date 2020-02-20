Panic at school campus in Nilgiris as a wild elephant strays

Covai Post Network

Ooty, Feb 20 : Panic gripped in the Government Residential school for Tribals in Mavanalla near Mudumalai Tiger

Reserve in Nilgiris district, following straying of a wild elephant.

in the campus late Wednesday night. The school has 15 boys and 12 girls as inmates, with a senior teacher supervising it. As the elephant entered the campus, by breaking the front gate and also portion of a wall, the panic stricken teacher managed to alert the neighbors and police, who rushed to the spot.

The public and police personnel managed to drive away the pachyderm after setting fire to hay and also beating drums, police said.To prevent the children and the teacher from the elephant attack, the authorities decided to shift them to a safer place for another couple of days.