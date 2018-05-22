  • Download mobile app

23 May 2018

Coimbatore

Parents end life on hearing son’s death in accident at Avinashi

Covai Post Network

May 22, 2018

Coimbatore : Unable to bear the tragedy of losing their only son in a road accident, a couple committed suicide by consuming poison in nearby Avinashi in Tirupur district.

According to police, Nishant, 22, and his friend Kripakaran were returning last night to their native place of Pallipalayam in Namakkal district on a motorcycle, which dashed against a goods tempo. The two died instantaneously.

On information about the death of Nishant, his parents Shaktivel, a farmer, and Sudha rushed to the hospital in Avanashi and reportedly consumed poison after seeing their son’s body, police said.

