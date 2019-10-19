  • Download mobile app
October 19, 2019
Travel

Coimbatore

Passengers in Coimbatore cautioned against using inflammable articles in trains

Covai Post Network

October 19, 2019

Coimbatore : Railways today cautioned the passengers not to carry any inflammable articles and not indulge in acts like lighting of lamp or camphor inside or in the vicinity of trains and coaches.

Railways reiterated that carrying inflammable objects like crackers, gas cylinder, acid, petrol and kerosene and any other inflammable article (like camphor) or lighting of any inflammable article during train journey is a punishable offence under the Railway Act 1989 and the offender is liable to be punished with fine and imprisonment
up to three years.

If found carrying, such passengers will be severely punished as per the Act and steps have also been taken by the Safety Department as well as the Railway Protection Force making the train passengers and rail users
aware of the dangers of carrying inflammable articles inside trains.

If any passenger is seen carrying inflammable items, the co-passengers are requested to inform railway staff including TTEs, Coach Attendants, Guards of the Train, Station Managers, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel to save the train passengers from danger.

The passengers can also register a complaint through security help line 182 railways said.

