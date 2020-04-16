  • Download mobile app
16 Apr 2020, Edition - 1738, Thursday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Donald Trump to ease US lockdown, says virus cases have ‘passed peak’ despite record deaths.
  • Testing is the biggest weapon against Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi
  • Nine more test positive for Covid-19 in Haryana; total cases in the state rise to 213
Travel

Coimbatore

Pending loans, interests should not be treated as NPA

Covai Post Network

April 16, 2020

Coimbatore : DMK today urged the district collector to take steps and ask the banks for not treating as NPA the loans of
industrialists, who were not able to repay them due to present crisis.

In a letter to the collector, K Rajamani, DMK MLA, N Karthik said that the administration should prevail upon the banks to waive the six month interest taken on the loan and also extend the date for paying EMI for another six months.

With the lock down due to Coronavirus scare, thousands of small and medium industries in the district, already are in a critical condition,
was not  able generate income and pay to their workers, he said. 

Though RBI had given three months time to repay the interest and loans the industries were not able to repay it in March as planned, following the
lock down, he said. 

In view of this some Nationalised banks have issued notice to industries to pay the loan and interest by April, if not this will be treated as NPA, Karthik pointed out. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿