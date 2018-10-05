Periaiah new West Zone IG, Sumit Sharan takes charge as Coimabtore Commissioner

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : City Police Commissioner K Periaiah today took over as West Zone IG, while Sumit Sharan assumed charge in his place.

In the recent reshuffle, Periahiah was transferred as IG, West Zone, while Sumit Sharan, who was IG (Enforcement) in Chennai was posted Coimbat City Commissioner.

Later, Periaiah said the police were on strict vigil along the Tamil Nadu-Keralaborder to check the possible movement of Maoists.

Security had been tightened in the area and the villagers of both the States were vigilant and assisting the department by giving information about the movement of strangers, he said.

Sumit Sharan said crime prevention would be his priority, with special attention on traffic management.

All police stations were readied to provide necessary assistance, following the red alert sounded on October 7.