15 Apr 2020, Edition - 1737, Wednesday
Coimbatore

PG medical students treating Corona to get star hotel like accommodation: Minister 

Covai Post Network

April 15, 2020

Coimbatore : The government has instructed the authorities to provide rooms in big hotels,equal to star hotels to PG Medical
Students, who are also working in ESI Hospital treating Covid-19 patients, Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said Wednesday.

When brought to his notice about two doctors, working in ESI Hospital here, testing positive and also no proper facilities, including
accommodation, for PG students, Velumani ensured that the government will take all necessary steps to protect them. 

The government has instructed the officials to lodge the PG Students in big hotels equal to star hotels so that they can stay there, he said adding
that it was directed to provide them quality food.

Velumani also said that eggs will be served in all the 15 Amma canteens from Thursday onwards in the district, where nearly 18,000 persons are taking food thrice a day, the expenses of which are borne by AIADMK. 

