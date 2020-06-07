  • Download mobile app
07 Jun 2020, Edition - 1790, Sunday
Coimbatore

Physiotherapist among three tested positive in Coimbatore, three in Salem

Covai Post Network

June 7, 2020

Coimbatore : Three fresh Covid-19 Positive cases including a physiotherapist in the Government Hospital here, were reported in Coimabtore taking the total cases to 161 today.

The 27-year old physiotherapist had gone to visit his pregnant wife in Villupuram and was tested positive on return after two months.

As he wanted to join the duty, he was asked to home-quarantine for seven days and had undergone checkup and the results today shown
positive and was immediately admitted to the ESI Hospital.

Meanwhile, 14 persons who had gone to the physiotherapy ward had undergone Coronavirus test and isolated, even as the ward was closed.

In another development, a driver, who brought five persons to Pollachi last week also tested positive, and taken to ESI Hospital.

A person, said to be a designer from Delhi, who had arrived here also tested positive and hospitalised, taking the total positive cases to 161.

Of the 161 cases, 145 were discharged and with two deaths, there are 14 active cases under treatment in the city.

In Salem also three positive cases were reported today, taking total to 216. Of the 216, 147 patients discharged and 69 are undergoing treatment.

While 22,872 persons have been tested in Coimbatore, it is 13,421 in Erode and 22,751 in Salem, according to ICMR. 

