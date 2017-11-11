  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

FLASH NEWS:

  • More than Rs 5 crore recovered in I-T raids on Sasikala’s family
  • Brazil, France register easy wins as England-Germany ends in stalemate
  • US, South Korea start drills in show of force against North Korea
  • Kidambi Srikanth has pulled out of the China Open Superseries due to a niggle
  • Bengal doctor criticises state govt on dengue outbreak handling, gets suspended
  • Chhattisgarh: 8 Maoists arrested from Chintagufa forests of Sukma

Coimbatore

Piracy unit unearthed in Tirupur, one arrested

Covai Post Network

November 11, 2017

Image credit : Illustrative Image

A piracy unit was unearthed in Tirupur on Saturday and one person was arrested in this connection.

Following a tip off, sleuths from Anti Piracy Cell raided the house of one Durai, during which time they came to know that he was involved in writing CDs of old and new Tamil and porno films.

Besides a computer, two CD writers, 750 Tamil film CDs and 20 porno CDs were recovered from the premises, police said.

Durai was produced before a court there, which remanded him to custody. He was lodged later in the Central jail here.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Coimbatore
24°

DAM water Level

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿