Piracy unit unearthed in Tirupur, one arrested

A piracy unit was unearthed in Tirupur on Saturday and one person was arrested in this connection.

Following a tip off, sleuths from Anti Piracy Cell raided the house of one Durai, during which time they came to know that he was involved in writing CDs of old and new Tamil and porno films.

Besides a computer, two CD writers, 750 Tamil film CDs and 20 porno CDs were recovered from the premises, police said.

Durai was produced before a court there, which remanded him to custody. He was lodged later in the Central jail here.